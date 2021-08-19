‘Make in India’ app to guide Covid patients at home now on iOS

New Delhi, Aug 18 : A new app created by a team of developers in India and supported by Johns Hopkins University in the US – which has been designed to guide people isolating at home after testing Covid-19 positive right on their smartphones – is now available on Apple iOS App Store.

The Vee+ Svasa app — developed by Bengaluru and New York-headquartered IT services company Vee Technologies, and made possible by the Valliappa Foundation — delivers educational videos, information about accessing local medical care and Covid vaccines, and other content sourced by medical experts, right to users’ smartphones.

The 108MB Vee+Svasa app is now available for free on Apple App Store, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We reached out to Johns Hopkins India Institute to give access to the globally accepted standard of care protocols for home isolation cases. For Indians battling the Covid pandemic amid the threat of a third Covid wave, this would be immensely helpful,” said Chocko Valliappa, Trustee of Valliappa Foundation.

The home quarantine app has a wealth of authentic information ranging from treating oneself at home to how to isolate oneself and protect others in the family, to tips for caregivers on measuring oxygen saturation levels as well as an easy-to-understand Covid treatment flowchart.

The information and health protocols presented in the app come only from authentic sources, such as Johns Hopkins University, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as well as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

A COVID-19 screening tool on the app gives information about the virus and disease, tells you what you can do, and how you can care for yourself.(IANS)