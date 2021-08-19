MHRC chairman to head judicial probe

SHILLONG, Aug 18: Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) chairperson, Justice (retd) T Vaiphei will head the judicial inquiry into the killing of former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) general secretary, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

An announcement to this effect was made by Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday.

The former HNLC leader was killed in an alleged fake encounter with the police at his residence in the wee hours of August 13.

“The inquiry committee will also look into the aspect of human rights with the MHRC chairman heading the probe. The committee will be given complete freedom, independence and full powers to look into all aspects of the incident,” Sangma told reporters after meeting a delegation of Ka Sur U Paidbah Mawlai (the voice of Mawlai people) at Yojana Bhawan.

Speaking on the demand for the suspension of two senior police officials, who had led the operation, the CM said the government made it very clear that the report of probe will help it identify the people responsible and take the kind of action that needs to be taken.

“It will not be possible to initiate action, like suspension or any other extreme action against the police official(s), unless we receive the report of inquiry,” he said.

Sangma said the government is expecting to receive the report soon since the inquiry has been already instituted.

The government has assured that such kind of police operations in the future will be conducted only in close coordination with the local Dorbar Shnong, the CM said.

He said the members of Ka Sur U Paidbah Mawlai have not yet agreed to be a part of the Peace Committee which is headed by Deputy CM, Prestone Tynsong.

He also said that the shifting of the temporary camps of the CRPF is under process. Stating that the CRPF has responded positively to this proposal, he said the shifting will take place once the permanent camp is set up.

The CM appealed to the Rangbah Shnong, pressure groups and all stakeholders to work together for the promotion of peace and harmony in Shillong and the state.