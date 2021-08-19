Congress plotting alternative govt

SHILLONG, Aug 18: The Congress has initiated a process to try and form an alternative government, claiming that the state is not in safe hands.

It will write to the regional allies of National People’s Party supporting the state’s coalition government on the need to form a new dispensation.

“We will be writing to the leaders of the political parties which are in the government to put our heads together and look at how we can save the state. This will happen only if there is a course correction,” Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma told reporters following a meeting of Congress Legislature Party on Wednesday.

The move of the Congress comes close on the heels of the killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in an alleged fake encounter with the police.

Asked if the Congress is going to meet the Governor seeking the dismissal of the government, Sangma said, “Let us be blunt since we are saying that the state is not in safe hands. We are not saying to save the interest of Dr Mukul Sangma. The interest of the state should precede anything else.”

He said the Congress’s move is transparent and there is no hide and seek in it.

“Let people know what we are saying. We feel it is necessary for the political parties to come together and discuss under the present circumstances. We feel good sense will prevail. We are all responsible leaders and I am sure everyone is concerned over things that are going on in the state,” Sangma said.

According to him, the state will be further destroyed if the situation deteriorates.

Questioning Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma’s seriousness in serving the people, the Opposition leader said, “We would like to know his priority. There are challenging issues but the government is refusing to attend to them,” the former CM said.

He condemned the alleged fake encounter killing of Thangkhiew, stating that this will have serious ramifications while dealing with the problems of law and order and militancy in the future.

Meanwhile, Sangma said the government is trying to send across a message that there is no Home Minster in the state. “We don’t know whether the CM has relieved Lahkmen Rymbui from the Home portfolio. There is a clear indication that they want to shrug away from the responsibility in dealing with this crucial department. But this is not acceptable and they must take responsibility for everything that has happened,” he categorically stated.