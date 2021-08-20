13-hr curfew relaxation in city today

SHILLONG, Aug 19: With the capital town of Shillong witnessing a peaceful day, the East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has further relaxed the curfew in Shillong Urban Agglomeration by an hour on Friday.

In an order issued on Thursday, the DM said that curfew would be relaxed from 5 am to 6 pm on Friday.

Shops will be allowed to open in the city till 5 pm on Friday while other orders remain the same.