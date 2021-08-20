Illegalities mark operation of coke factories in EJH

SHILLONG, Aug 19: The illegal coke factory owners in East Jaintia Hills have failed to comply with the closure orders from the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ethelbert Kharmalki. The DC had filed an FIR on the non-compliance of the illegal coke factories to the closure notice issued by the District Administration on July 15 last.

In the FIR filed before East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police, Jagpal Dhanoa on August 17, Kharmalki said that the Magistrate had sealed/ closed down the coke plants which did not obtain the Consent To Operate (CTO) permission from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB).

“However, it is learnt these coke plants are still in operation,” the DC said.

He also stated that the units having CTO are allowed to operate and those units granted Consent To Establish (CTE) are allowed heating of the oven which is part of the CTE process before they are granted CTO.

The DC also said that necessary action should be initiated to ensure complete closure of the coke plants not having CTE and CTO as per the list enclosed so that no operation takes place inside the factory and to book them under Section188 IPC and other relevant sections of law if found to be operating.

Following the FIR, the police have registered a case under section 188/278/34 of the IPC in this connection.

Meanwhile, the civil society group, Environment Coordination Committee (ECC) has stated that as per the RTI from the DC’s office, there are 32 illegal coke factories but in the list enclosed in the FIR, the names of only 7 coke factories are mentioned. “We would like to know as to why the DC had not mentioned the names of the 32 illegal coke factories,” ECC publicity secretary, Mehiwot Shadap said.

The name of the seven illegal coke factories as per the list enclosed in the FIR include M/s Sutnga Fuels (Soo Kilo), M/s Safari Coke (Madan Kyor Palian & Soo Kilo), M/s SK Coke factory (Tnad Wah Skhen), M/s RS Petro (Soo Kilo), M/s SM Coke (Kseh Wah Laharang), M/s Barbarik Coke Industries (Soo Kilo) and M/s HMP Coke Industries (Synrang Wah Saphai).

Shadap said it was shocking that the coke owners had not complied with the closure notices issued by the DC. He further informed that there are coke plants which even dared to operate after they were sealed by the District Administration.

“We would like to know who is backing the owner of these coke plants that they even dare to defy the orders of the DC,” Shadap questioned.

Shadap also said that the Single Window Agency (SWA) chaired by Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma had given approval for setting up of the coke factories in villages which do not exist.

Shadap said that some of the villages which are non-existent but got the approval from the SWA include Thangiatah, Palawi, Wah Shalain and Maibon.

Further, the ECC publicity secretary also alleged that there are two coke plants which had applied for CTE from the MSPCB without obtaining the approval from the SWA.

“How can the MSPCB entertain their application without the approval of the SWA,” Shadap questioned.

The two coke plants which were cleared by the MSPCB include M/s Meghalaya Coke (Chimney-II) located at Umpleng (Pther) and M/s Jaintia Coke Industries (Chimney-II) located at Kya Shitang, Soo Kilo.

“When the institutions created to check environmental pollution themselves are involved in giving clearance to coke units then what is the point of their existence?” questioned a resident of Sutnga adding that people themselves will have to wage a tougher battle since even the elected representatives are not on the side of the public. She said that a time has come to consider approaching the Supreme Court on this issue.

CTE granted as per book: James

In the wake of growing opposition to the illegal coke plants, Forest and Environment Minister James Sangma on Thursday asserted that Consent To Establish (CTE) is granted as per the book. “Let me assure that we are taking every step possible to ensure that whatever CTEs are issued are strictly by the book,” he said.

Admitting that there was concern about mushrooming of coke factories, Sangma said due processes, norms and guidelines are followed before any CTE is issued.