Congress’ alternative govt plan fizzles out

SHILLONG, Aug 19: The Congress’s bid to form an alternative government in the state with the allies of the National People’s Party (NPP) supporting the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has come a cropper, at least for now.

The Congress had envisaged a new dispensation to rise to power and made known its intention. However, the NPP allies seem to be keen on sticking to the MDA till it completes its term in 2023.

Capitalizing on the law and order situation arising out of the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the Congress had decided to write to the political parties on the need to form a dispensation, claiming that the state is not in safe hands.

Reacting to the proposal, BJP state president, Ernest Mawrie said a lion and a deer cannot stay in the same water. He was alluding to the saffron party and the Congress.

“Only a year and a half is left for the (Assembly) elections. We want to strengthen the organization and our focus is to win more seats,” Mawrie said.

He asked what benefit the state will get by changing the government. Meghalaya is going to celebrate 50 years of statehood next year and the Congress had ruled the state for 40 years, he said.

“What benefits had the Congress brought to the state all these years?” he asked.

Echoing similar views, United Democratic Party (UDP) senior leader, Bindo M Lanong said the Congress had the longest innings in the state but it failed everywhere, be it tackling insurgency, resolving the boundary issue, improving economy and checking corruption.

“They are expert in narratives. I can only advise them to go easy, have patience and wait for their time,” Lanong said.

The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has neither accepted nor rejected the Congress’s offer.

“We haven’t yet received the letter. We want to see it first and then, we will take a call,” HSPDP president KP Pangniang said.

NPP leader and Cabinet Minister, James Sangma slammed Congress leader, Dr Mukul Sangma for the move saying the former Chief Minister appears to be desperate to return to power.

“It is embarrassing. He must be more mature and circumspect. The Opposition should be constructive instead of trying to destabilise the government for power,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said the MDA constituents have not received any letter from the Congress.

“None of the MDA constituents has received the letter. Once they receive it, they will decide accordingly,” Tynsong, who is from the NPP, said.

He said the priority of any political party in the Opposition is to try and create instability and confusion.

“Be it the MDA government or any government, we are here to make sure that the citizens of the state are fully protected,” Tynsong said.

People’s Democratic Front (PDF) president, Banteidor Lyngdoh made it clear that the party will not be part of any such move at present, saying that there were pressing issues at hand which need to be resolved first.

“Our priority should be to restore peace and normalcy in the state, especially in Shillong,” he said while adding that he was yet to receive any letter from the Congress.