Divinia Mynsong – Meghalaya’s first WNBA prospect

By Meinam Amit Singh

SHILLONG, Aug 19: With aspirations of playing in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), Divinia Mynsong, a 14-year-old city girl, is slam dunking her way through all obstacles and giving the state, as well as the country a proud name.

Basketball, as a professional sport, is yet to catch on in India as compared to other sports. With just as many as five players of Indian descent to have been rostered by a National Basketball Association (NBA) team or it’s G-league, Indians cannot as yet call this game their own.

However, things are taking a turn towards the better.

The NBA recently hosted a Jr. NBA Global Championship celebration with over 20 MVPs from the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA Program live series held from March to May this year.

The one-day virtual basketball event on July 30 was hosted by former Oklahoma City Thunder Player Development coach Vin Bhavnani.

The 2021 Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA programme was a 12-week live series featuring NBA Rookie of the Year finalist Tyrese Haliburton, WNBA Legend Ticha Penicheiro, two-time NBA All-Star Roy Hibbert, G League Ignite player Princepal Singh.

The selected youth then joined Jr. NBA Global Championship – Online Asia Pacific and India Camp, a one-day virtual basketball event on July 31 for youth from across Asia Pacific.

Divinia, who studies in St. Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, was among the 20 MVPs selected from across the country.

“I have been working on my skills, strengths, workouts at home because of this pandemic,” Divinia said in a conversation with The Shillong Times.

“I couldn’t go to the court to practice, so, I attended many online classes.”

Two years ago, Divinia could not even make it to the school team. “I was very young and not very skilled when I first learned of the Jr. NBA Program,” she said. “But the COVID induced lockdown helped me lot in getting closer to the game.”

Her family had set up a small hoop in the courtyard where she practices her shots and that has “helped me in getting better.”

Divinia attributes her love for the sport and her success to her family, especially her mother. “My mother used to play basketball during her school and college days. My grandmother was also an avid basketball player in her youth. And so, they really understand and support me when it comes to the sport,” she said.

Divinia, who idolises Candace Parker and the late Kobe Bryant, said that after missing her chance two years earlier, she did not want to let of the opportunity provided by the Jr. NBA Program.

She said that her coaches had alerted her about the programme. She then scoured the NBA website for information and found out about the Saturday morning sessions.

“I’m thankful to the NBA and the Jr. NBA Program, India for the wonderful opportunity they provided wherein I could interact with global players, coaches and other people associated with basketball,” Divinia said.

Bhavnani is familiar with qualities of MVP calibre players having worked with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“The love for getting better as a basketball player leads to MVP qualities such as hard work, commitment, and professionalism,” said Bhavnani after his virtual interaction with the Jr. NBA MVPs. “MVP’s really care for their craft.”

Bhavnani reiterated the importance of such grassroot efforts saying earning such honours gives youth exposure and a chance to learn from others. “It further fuels their growth mindset as far as getting better as a basketball player,” said Bhavnani.

He also added that the youth from India exhibited a genuine display of appreciation and gratitude for being there. “There is a participation with asking questions and a desire to learn.”