Sports Snippets

Man United great Denis Law reveals dementia diagnosis

MANCHESTER,Aug 19: Former Manchester United striker Denis Law said Thursday he has been diagnosed with two types of dementia. The 81-year-old Law, whose 237 goals for United is bettered only by Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney, said he wanted to be open about his condition after revealing he has “mixed dementia” – Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia. “This has been an extremely difficult year for everyone and the long periods of isolation have certainly not helped,” said Law, who played for United from 1962-73 and won the Ballon d’Or in 1964. Law said he hopes to continue going to Old Trafford to watch United play but will be “adjusting my lifestyle accordingly.” (AP)

Leicester extend winger Harvey Barnes’ contract to 2025

LEICESTER, Aug 19: Leicester winger Harvey Barnes signed a contract extension Thursday to keep him at his boyhood club until June 2025. The 23-year-old England international had been one of Leicester’s best players in 2020-21, scoring 13 goals in all competitions before undergoing knee surgery that ruled him out of the European Championship. Barnes made his debut for England in a win over Wales in a friendly match last October and looked to have a decent chance of making Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020. (AP)

Watford sign Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce

LONDON, Aug 19: Premier League club Watford signed Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahçe on Thursday on a season-long loan with an option to buy. The 26-year-old Tufan has played his whole professional career in Turkey and has made 63 appearances for his country. Financial details were not disclosed. Tufan scored two goals Turkey’s 3-0 win over Norway in a World Cup qualifier in March. Watford beat Aston Villa 3-2 in its season opener and will play at Brighton on Saturday. (AP)

Arsenal reportedly agree with Madrid on Odegaard’s transfer

Madrid, Aug 19: Reports in the English press suggest that Arsenal have signed Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard. The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, scoring two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club. The clubs have reportedly agreed a deal in the region of 30 million Euros for the attacking midfielder. Odegaard joined Madrid as a 16-year-old in January 2015 from Stromsgodset in his homeland and later spent two seasons on loan at Heerenveen, before temporary stints with Vitesse Arnhem, Real Sociedad and Arsenal. (AP)

Defender Rahul Bheke joins Mumbai City FC

Mumbai, Aug 19: Reigning ISL champions Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced the arrival of defender Rahul Bheke, who joined the club on a two-year contract until the end of the 2022-23 season. Bheke is also a seasoned campaigner in the ISL having featured for sides like Kerala Blasters, FC Pune City and most recently Bengaluru FC, making 92 appearances over the last six seasons. Bheke has also scored five times in the ISL, including an extra-time winner in the 2018-19 ISL final leading Bengaluru FC to the title. (PTI)

PCI president Deepa Malik, Dy Chef de Mission reach Tokyo

New Delhi, Aug 19: Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Deepa Malik and Deputy Chef de Mission Arhan Bagati have reached Tokyo on Thursday morning for the Paralympic Games which gets underway from August 24. As many as 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will be featuring in the mega event. This is India’s biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games. (IANS)

UP government awards Rs 42 crores to Olympians

Lucknow, Aug 19: The government of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday gave away a sum of Rs 42 crore by way of felicitating the Olympians who did the nation proud at the recently-concluded Tokyo Games. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra received Rs 2 crore, silver medallists wrestler Ravi Dahiya and lifter Mirabai Chanu received Rs 1.5 crore each, while bronze medallists – shuttler P.V. Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Bajrang Punia – were given Rs 1 crore each. All the 19 members of the Indian men’s hockey that won the bronze in Tokyo received Rs 1 crore each. Other cash awards were also handed out. (IANS)

PT Usha’s coach, O M Nambiar passes away at 89

Kochi, Aug 19: O.M. Nambiar, the coach who trained and guided legendary sprinter P.T. Usha to international glory, died on Thursday, aged 89. Hailing from Vadakara in Kozhikode district in Kerala, Nambiar, who started his career with the Air Force, took over Usha when she was very young and helped her achieve some of her greatest performances including the fourth-place finish in 400m hurdles at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. “The passing of my guru, my coach, my guiding light is going to leave a void that can never be filled. Words cannot express his contribution to my life. Anguished by the grief. Will miss you OM Nambiar sir. RIP,” Usha tweeted. (IANS)

Bahrain’s Asiad medallist suspended for doping violation

Monaco, Aug 19: Bahrain marathon runner El Hassan El Abbassi, the Asian Games 10,000m gold medallist from Incheon, South Korea in 2014, has been provisionally suspended following an adverse analytical finding for homologous blood transfusion – collecting and infusing blood from a compatible donor. El Abbassi’s sample was collected after the Tokyo Olympics marathon by the International Testing Authority. The 37-year-old El Abbassi won a silver medal in marathon at the 2018 Asian Games. The Athletics Integrity Unit, the independent body authorised to track and punish dope offenders in athletics, issued a notice and provisionally suspended El Abbassi on Thursday. (IANS)