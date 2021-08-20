Hek should act responsibly as adviser to CM : Conrad Sangma

SHILLONG, August 20: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has advised former Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek to take his post as an adviser to the Chief Minister seriously even as urging him to act in a responsible and mature manner in the prevailing sensitive situation.

Chief Minister reacted this way when it was pointed out to him that the former Minister had condemned the ‘taliban attitude’ of the state government and demanded the resignation of the Director General of Police (DGP), R. Chandranathan to pave the way for the judicial inquiry into the killing of the former HNLC general secretary, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in a police gun shot on the wee hours of August 13.

“I have no comments to make on the remarks that the former Minister has been mentioning. These remarks are coming in a very unwarranted way. I should say that these reactions were coming after he was replaced by the Shullai in the Ministry for the rest of the term as per the internal agreement within the BJP party,” Sangma said.

He further asserted that he had effected the change following the decision made by the BJP party high command based on the agreement which was made even as he informed that he had sought a written communication from the party before effecting a change.

Stating that this is not the way to deal with things, Chief Minister said that this is an internal party matter of the BJP and they should resolve it.

“It is not a good thing that this should reflect upon the government. He (Hek) is an adviser to the Chief Minister and take his post seriously,” Sangma added.’