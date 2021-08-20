Guwahati gets 3 more modern foot overbridges

GUWAHATI, August 20: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday dedicated three more state-of-art foot overbridges in the city to the people on the occasion of 100 days of the state government led by him.

The 28-metre-long foot over-bridge at Adabari has been built by PWD under SOPD (state-owned priority development) Fund 2019-20 at a cost of Rs 10.38 crore; the 28-metre Boripara, AT Road foot overbridge at Rs 9.70 crore while the 19.70 metre foot overbridge at Sukreswar has been constructed at a cost of Rs 7.98 crore.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction at the timely completion of the projects and said that the foot overbridges would greatly facilitate movement of pedestrians, especially during peak traffic hours.

“The modern aesthetic foot overbridges with facilities like escalators and lifts would also enhance the beauty of the city,” he said.

With these three bridges, the city now has as many as eight modern footbridges in the city. Five such bridges were built in February this year.

Sarma also informed about the ongoing works to restore the heritage bungalows of city commissioner of police, deputy commissioner, etc so that they can be opened for visitors.

He said the flyovers being constructed at different places of the city would be completed within the stipulated time.

“Several beautification and development projects have been taken for Guwahati and the automated multi-level car parking for 240 cars near MMC Hospital in the city had been opened recently as part of that initiative while work to set up a botanical garden on the old jail campus at Fancy Bazaar has started,” Sarma said.