Webinar on finance management
SHILLONG, Aug 19: With the objective to promote financial education, the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Kiang Nangbah Government College, Jowai, organised a webinar virtually in collaboration with National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE), a body promoted by RBI, SEBI, IRDAI and PFRDA.
Close to 500 students, and 45 teaching staff and two non-teaching staff participated in the webinar on August 17, which covered some crucial topics under one of NCFE’s key initiatives called Financial Awareness and Consumer Training (FACT) — ‘Identity Theft Protection’, ‘Responsible Use of Credit Card’, ‘Education Loan Borrowing Principles’, ‘How to Avoid Impulse Buying’, ‘Let’s Go Cashless’ and ‘How to Set Financial Goals’. FACT is a programme which aims to provide financial education to young graduates and postgraduates, on topics relevant to them, which will positively impact their financial well-being.
The welcome speech during the webinar was given by Dr. EM Blah, Principal of Kiang Nangbah College, Jowai. Dr. Sudipto Ghosh, NCFE, was the resource person of the webinar.
