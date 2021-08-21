Anju’s protege Shaili makes long jump final

Nairobi, Aug 20: Up and coming long jumper Shaili Singh lived up to the expectations as she made it to the finals after topping the qualification round with an effort of 6.40m in the U-20 World Athletics Championships here on Friday.

The 17-year-old Shaili, considered one of the brightest upcoming stars in Indian athletics, achieved her best of the day in her third and final jump after starting off with a 6.34m in Group B.

Shaili is considered a medal prospect but the final, which will be held on Sunday, is expected to be a tough affair with some of the world’s best having made the cut.

Shaili, who had won the long jump event at the National (Senior) Inter-State Championships in June with an effort of 6.48m, is the current U-18 world No. 2 and U-20 national record holder.

The Jhansi-born athlete was raised by a single mother who worked as a tailor. She currently trains at the academy of celebrated long jumper Anju Bobby George in Bengaluru. She is coached by Anju’s husband Bobby George. (PTI)