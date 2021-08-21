Anju’s protege Shaili makes long jump final

U-20 World Athletics C’ships

SPORTS
By Agencies

Nairobi, Aug 20: Up and coming long jumper Shaili Singh lived up to the expectations as she made it to the finals after topping the qualification round with an effort of 6.40m in the U-20 World Athletics Championships here on Friday.
The 17-year-old Shaili, considered one of the brightest upcoming stars in Indian athletics, achieved her best of the day in her third and final jump after starting off with a 6.34m in Group B.
Shaili is considered a medal prospect but the final, which will be held on Sunday, is expected to be a tough affair with some of the world’s best having made the cut.
Shaili, who had won the long jump event at the National (Senior) Inter-State Championships in June with an effort of 6.48m, is the current U-18 world No. 2 and U-20 national record holder.
The Jhansi-born athlete was raised by a single mother who worked as a tailor. She currently trains at the academy of celebrated long jumper Anju Bobby George in Bengaluru. She is coached by Anju’s husband Bobby George. (PTI)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.