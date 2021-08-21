Arunachal govt to build memorial of freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh

GUWAHATI, August 21: Arunachal Pradesh government is planning to build a memorial in the honour of state’s freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh who killed British APO, Noel Williamson to resist the British rule in Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister and an MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Kiren Rijiju met the family of the freedom fighter including his his grandson and assured to build a memorial in his honour.

Rijiju posed with the original Adi sword with which freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh killed the British official.