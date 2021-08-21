Malinithan archaeological site in Arunachal Pradesh developed by NGO

GUWAHATI, August 21: Malinithan archaeological site located at the base of the Siang mountains in the Likabali town of the Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh has been beautifully developed by and NGO, the Malinithan Vikas Parishad.

It is an archaeological site which consists of ruins of a famous Hindu temple of the early medieval period in Arunachal Pradesh.

It was in early 20’s, between 1968 and 1971, all these relics were unearthed on this site. The ruins found nearby the temple indicate that it was built with granite stones during the period of Aryan influence in the region, which is quite unique as most of the temples in Northeast are build with bricks.