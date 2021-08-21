Meghalaya Kettlebell lifters shine in NE Kettlebell competition

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 20: Kettlebell lifters bring laurels to the state in the 2nd Monsoon Kettlebell competition which was held in Guwahati from the August 13 – 15.

All participants had to compete on an online platform provided by the organiser (Kettlebell & Fitness Association Assam) from their residences.

Meghalaya won 5 gold 3 silver and 1 bronze medals under the guidance of their coach Sandeep Sharma.

Luiza Tamang won 1 gold and 1 silver in the Jerk, and Clean and Jerk events.

Deima Lamare won 1 gold and 1 bronze in the Clean and Jerk, and Jerk events.

Meanwhile, Rahul Sharma bagged 1 gold medal in the Two Arm Clean and Jerk event in the Amateur category.

Rebina Subba won 2 gold and Neelama Pradhan won 2 silver medals in the Rookie category.

The participants are now preparing for National Kettlebell championship which will be held in Mumbai next year.

They would be eligible for international competitions if they win at the national championship.