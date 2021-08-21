Sixth Schedule amendment: ADCs told to submit views

SHILLONG, Aug 20: The state government has asked the Chief Executive Members (CEMs) of the three autonomous district councils in Meghalaya to submit their views on the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India within a week.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting with the three CEMs, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that acting on the suggestions of the Parliamentary Committee, the Union government has asked the state to submit its views and suggestions on the matter.

The CM’s meeting with the CEMs dwelt on matters relating to the unrepresented tribes, nominations in the councils, increasing the number of seats and elections to be held at different levels.

“Based on the discussions, the CEMs have been asked to submit their views by next week following which a meeting will be held on August 25 to finalise the recommendations to be submitted to the Parliamentary Committee.

Reacting to a query on the Parliamentary Committee not including the suggestion of deleting unrepresented tribes from the ST list, the CM said that almost 95 per cent of the recommendations including application of the anti-defection law have been accepted.

“There are a few issues which we are ironing out,” the CM added.

KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne said that it was the Centre that had delayed the proposed amendment by over a year.

The Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill seeks to amend provisions related to the Finance Commission and the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which relates to the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. It seeks to accord more executive and financial powers to the ADCs in the Sixth Scheduled areas of the Northeastern region.