Explosives seized from vehicle at Byrnihat

SHILLONG, Aug 20: The Ri-Bhoi Police along with a section of the CRPF’s D/67 Company seized a large number of explosives from a vehicle at Byrnihat police outpost early Friday morning.

Intelligence inputs about a vehicle transporting explosives from Lad Rymbai to Assam led to the seizure at about 1:10 am.

The seized explosive materials included 4,027 gelatine sticks and 2,044 aluminium instantaneous electric detonator class-6.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Moynol Hoque from Nagarbera in Assam’s Kamrup district was arrested and an investigation was on to find out the people behind the smuggling of the explosives.Mukesh Kumar Singh, the Inspector-General of Police (Law and Order), who reached Byrnihat to supervise the seizure, declined to speak to the media as “this is a sensitive issue”.

The Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police, apparently entrusted to brief the reporters, also refused to speak.

But Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the explosives seized from Byrnihat were meant for use in the stone quarries and added that the police were interrogating the driver of the vehicle to get more details.

The Chief Minister also said the driver was arrested since he did not possess any documents for the seized explosives.