Director has locked us up: Students

SHILLONG, Aug 21: The students of NEIGRIHMS have alleged its Director Dr P Bhattacharya is violating human rights by locking them up inside the campus for over three months but the administration said such restrictions are for the safety of students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some students said they are unable to repair their gadgets, spectacles etc. They said they are not getting even the essentials and that many of them are going through depression, anxiety, irritation, insomnia etc.

“In short, our mental health is crushed as you are aware that few talk about mental health in India,” the students said.

“Why are you allowing doctors, their kids, interns, the cook, security personnel and cleaners to move in and out of the campus freely if you really care about COVID transmission?” they asked.

The students want the institute to allow them to follow only the rules and regulations laid down by state or the central government. And if not daily, they insist that they be allowed to venture out at least once a week.

However, Dr Bhattacharya said the restrictions have been imposed for the safety of the students.

“We are taking all precautions and COVID among us is negligible. But the students are breaking protocols and getting COVID,” he said pointing out that the students do not always wear a mask and they were found dancing and partying in hostels.

“If this is a violation of rights, even others have the right not to get COVID,” the NEIGRIHMS Director said, adding, “They have to ensure that everybody is safe.”

He said arrangements for fruits and other essentials of the students have been made inside the campus.

Pointing out that most people are doing online shopping in the pandemic, he said the students of the institute can also do the same but they just want to go to Police Bazar.