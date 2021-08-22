More recoveries in state

SHILLONG, Aug 21: It was yet another good day for Meghalaya as far as COVID-19 is concern as the state on Saturday had more recoveries than the number of new cases.

The State reported 231 new COVID cases and 460 recoveries.

However, there were eight deaths out of which seven were not vaccinated.

Meghalaya as on Saturday had 3,136 active cases including 1,441 in East Khasi Hills.

The death toll has now gone up to 1,269 and the total number of confirmed cases in the state stands at 73,448 out of which 69,043 have recovered.