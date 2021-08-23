200 Crore set aside for farmers and entrepreneurs of state, says CM

TURA. August 23: With an eye on boosting the farming sector in the state and the farmers fraternity, Chief Minister Conrad k Sangma has announced two crucial financial support aimed at raising the production level and marketing opportunities for both individual and groups alike.

The chief minister on Monday attended an interaction program termed ‘Producers Group’, an initiative of Farmers Collectivization for Upscaling Production and Marketing Systems (Focus) at Gokulgre village of Mendal in North Garo Hills district.

It was in the meeting the chief minister announced to the gathered farmers and entrepreneurs that his government has earmarked funds to the tune of Rs 200 crores which will be utilized for farmers, producers groups and entrepreneurs to help them in their ventures.

“As a first step, funds amounting to Rs 40 Crores is to be shortly released under Phase 1 for various groups,” stated Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at the farmers meet.

“Our government has also envisaged to provide interest free loans to the farmers and support producers groups,” added Conrad Sangma as he urged the farmers to work together as farmers collective or producers group and avail the benefits of the scheme.

According to the chief minister as many as 30,000 farmers across the state stand to benefit from this government initiative in the next couple of months.

To coincide with the birth anniversary of NPP founder and Garo Hills most famous political leader and parliamentarian, Late Purno A Sangma on 1st September, the government is launching the FOCUS programme in various parts of the state on the same day during which financial support will be released to the producers groups.