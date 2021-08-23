Assam Cong takes potshots at Sonowal, BJP’s ‘Ashirwad Yatra’   

GUWAHATI, August 23: The Assam Congress took potshots at former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on a number of issues apart from questioning his participation in the ‘Jan Ashirvad Yatra’ that concluded in the state on Monday.

Sonowal, who is currently a central minister, had landed here from New Delhi on Saturday to take part in the three-day ‘Jan Ashirvad Yatra’ organised by the ruling BJP.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah, while addressing mediapersons in Dibrugarh, took a jibe by stating that the “BJP should have named the ‘Jan Ashirvad Yatra’ as ‘Jan Khama (Apology) Yatra’ for not being able to fulfill their promises to the people of Assam.

“We are asking about the meaning of this Yatra after the BJP’s failure to keep promises, heaping the burden of taxes on the people, making the people suffer through price rise and failing to check such price hike. Sonowal should admit his failures (during his term) before the people and ask for forgiveness,” Borah alleged.

“BJP is avoiding its responsibilities and is trying to hide its failures by organising the ‘Jan Ashirvad Yatra,” he alleged.

Lambasting Sonowal, the APCC chief asked whether the former chief minister would “speak on providing employment to the unemployed or give reassurance on the price rise issue during the Yatra.

“Sonowal had promised to provide ST status to the six indigenous communities but he failed to do so during his tenure as chief minister. Will he admit to this failure now? Borah asked.

“The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is yet to be implemented in Assam. Sri Sonowal did not implement NRC during his term (2016-2021) and the present BJP government is silent on the issue. Will Sonowal be able to provide any answer now,” the state Congress chief asked.

Besides, the APCC president also raised the issues of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord which, he said, was still in limbo.

Borah further alleged that Sonowal failed to take concrete steps to check flood and erosion, revive the two public sector paper mills in the state or rein in cattle and supari syndicates or eradicate drug smuggling.