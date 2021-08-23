Meghalaya Education Dept for reopening of schools, colleges from Sept 1

SHILLONG, August 23: The Education Department of the state today decided to recommend to the High Powered Committee (HPC) chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on re-opening of schools and colleges in Meghalaya from September 1.

“We have taken this decision to recommend the re-opening of the schools and colleges during our meeting which was held today,” Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui told reporters.

He further said that the modalities on the reopening of schools and colleges would be decided once the HPC approved the proposal.

According to Rymbui, they have recommended to re-open all the colleges and classes from 9 to 12 in both the rural and urban areas.