CM bluffing on apology: Cong

SHILLONG, Aug 22: The Opposition Congress has asked Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to name the party MLAs who apologised for his predecessor Mukul Sangma’s comments against him.

The Chief Minister had claimed that some Congress MLAs had called him to say sorry for the “kind of language” used against him by Dr Sangma.

“We are pretty sure the CM’s is bluffing. Let him tell us the name of our party MLAs who apologised to him,” senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Sunday.

The CM had claimed that the Congress MLAs were quite ashamed by the vocabulary of some of their senior leaders. He also said the Opposition has been trying to topple his government for long, often approaching the NPP’s partners in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) in vain.

Lyngdoh said the objective of writing to the minor allies in the government was to discuss the breakdown in the law-and-order situation and know what they feel about what’s happening in Meghalaya.

“We are not sure when stability will come as issues are cropping up one after another, reflecting the failure of the government,” she said, adding that people, in general, have lost their faith in the MDA.

Such discussion with the NDA allies is necessary since no party is taking cognisance of the governance failure, she asserted.

Lyngdoh denied the CM’s statement that Congress is hungry for power. “We have waited for three-and-a-half years. We can wait till the end of the term. We are only suggesting the need to have a new dispensation to take control of things,” she said.