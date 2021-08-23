UDP to wait for CM’s decision on Rymbui

SHILLONG, Aug 22: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has decided to wait for Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma to make his decision on the letter submitted to him by Cabinet Minister and party leader, Lahkmen Rymbui seeking to relieve him from the Home (Police) portfolio.

“We will allow the CM to exercise his mind on the matter. We respect the observation made by him on why he is yet to accept Rymbui’s resignation,” UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh said in Shillong on Sunday.

He, however, said Rymbui stands firm on his decision. During a meeting with senior party leaders, Rymbui had said he would like to be relieved from the Home portfolio.

Lyngdoh said the party hopes that the CM will accept the decision taken by Rymbui.

“The party will meet again if necessary after he (Sangma) makes up his mind on the matter,” the UDP president said.

But Sangma had on Friday said he decided not to accept Rymbui’s resignation since this will send a negative message to the rest of the country about Meghalaya.

The CM said the “unfortunate incident” had compelled Rymbui to resign.

He said although Rymbui has the Home (Police) portfolio, the CM has to take the responsibility at the end of the day.

Rymbui had put in his paper on August 15 in the wake of violent protests in Shillong against the killing of former general secretary of proscribed HNLC, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew at his residence by the police in an alleged fake encounter.

Rymbui had urged the CM to institute a judicial inquiry into the killing.