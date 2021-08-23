Red Devils, Saints share points

SOUTHAMPTON, Aug 22: Mason Greenwood sealed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday as Manchester United equalled the top flight’s longest unbeaten away record.

The first match in front of a full St. Mary’s crowd in almost 18 months also saw these sides meet for the first time since Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men conceded nine goals without reply at Old Trafford in February.

Southampton saw off United’s bright start to flourish and take the lead on the half hour when Che Adams’ shot deflected off Fred beyond keeper David de Gea.

United looked to be on the charge when Mason Greenwood’s shot squirmed under Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy 10 minutes after the break – Solskjaer then moving to punish Saints further by sending on Jadon Sancho for the disappointing Anthony Martial.

Instead, it was Southampton who created the best opportunity to take all three points as De Gea saved crucially from Adam Armstrong when he looked to poised to score.

United boss Solskjaer will be disappointed with both the performance and the result but this was no more than Southampton deserved as they bounced back impressively from defeat at Everton in their first game.

United opened brightly and had a threatening spell after equalising but otherwise this was an average performance from a side harbouring genuine Premier League title ambitions.

United grew increasingly sloppy as the game went on, the occasional moments of sparkle from Paul Pogba failing to compensate for the complete lack of inspiration around him.

Martial contributed little or nothing and it was no surprise when was replaced by Sancho, who was quiet as Southampton regained composure and a measure of control after Greenwood’s leveller.

Nemanja Matic was ponderous and off the pace while Fred’s main contribution was to unwittingly deflect Adams’ shot agonisingly out of the reach of De Gea when Saints went in front.

Southampton’s week brightened up considerably after that opening-day 3-1 loss at Everton when James Ward-Prowse, their most influential player, committed his future to the club by signing a new five-year contract.

And spirits will have been lifted even further by the manner in which they earned a point against big-spending United that was richly merited.

Saints were on the back foot amid United’s early surge but held firm to take the lead and then, when United drew level and appeared to be carrying all the momentum, they showed the character and resilience to recover from the setback to push United all the way and threaten to take all three points. (Agencies)