Assam Police arrests ADC in disproportionate assets case

GUWAHATI, August 24: Assam Police today arrested former Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Dhubri district, Saibur Rahman on charges of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A complaint against the officer was received at the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell and a case No.01/2021 U/S 420/406/409 IPC R/W Sec 13(1)(b)/2(c) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment Act) 2018 was registered against him in Vigilance Police Station.

The official has been found o have acquired movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 6.38 crore. The investigation found that landed 89 landed property worth over Rs 100 crore registered either in his name or in the name one of his two wives.