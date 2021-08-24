Dozens of Taliban fighters killed by Panjshir resistance

NEW DELHI, August 23 : The Panjshir based anti-Taliban movement in Afghanistan has made gains in the northern Baghlan province as talks to form a new government continue.

Fighters of the self-styled “Resistance-2” against the Taliban in Panjshir said that they have managed to retake Salah and Banu districts in Baghlan after killing “dozens” of Taliban fighters.

Panjshir is the only one of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces that is yet to fall to the militants, TRT World reported.

The Taliban have reportedly surrounded Panjshir as the insurgents and the resistance movement continue talks to negotiate a stand-off.

With the anti-Taliban movement retaking Pul-e-Hisar over the weekend, at least three districts of Baghlan province to the north of Panjshir are with the Massoud forces. Baghlan is some 120 km north of Kabul.

IANS