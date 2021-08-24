HSPDP to push for Assembly resolution

SHILLONG, Aug 23: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) will ask the state government to introduce a resolution in the upcoming autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly to amend Para 12A (b) of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Speaking to media persons after the chief executive committee meeting of the party on Monday, HSPDP general secretary, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar said that the party will write to the state government to approach the Centre for amendment of Para 12A (b) of the Sixth Schedule replacing the word “President” with “Governor”.

Para 12A (b) mentions: “….the President may, with respect to any Act of Parliament, by Notification, direct that it shall not apply to an autonomous district or an Autonomous region in the State of Meghalaya, or shall apply to such District or region or any part thereof subject to such exceptions or Modifications as he may specify in the notification and any such direction may be given so as to have retrospective effect.”

The party will write to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma as soon as he returns to the state capital from his Garo Hills tour.

Meanwhile, the HSPDP leader also said that they have not received any letter from the Congress to form a new government. “Let us receive the letter first and we will discuss it collectively and see what requires to be done.” Tongkhar added.

Party president KP Pangniang said that the party has a responsibility towards the people and the MDA forum is a platform where things will be discussed. “It is not a question of being satisfied or not in the government. As a party we have to be responsible,” he said.

The party also welcomed the order for a judicial inquiry into the alleged fake encounter of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 13.