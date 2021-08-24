City unlocks: Parks reopen after months

SHILLONG, Aug 23: After remaining shut for months together due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parks in Shillong reopened on Monday for visitors who have been vaccinated and are aged above 18 years.

The state government has also allowed the reopening of cinema halls and jackpot centres in the city.

On the first day, there were very few visitors at the famous Wards Lake.

The employees were seen maintaining the contact details of visitors and making them adhere to the COVID-19 protocols such as wearing of mask and maintaining of physical distancing. Some were debarred from entering the premises as they failed to produce their vaccination certificate.

The visitors expressed happiness over the reopening of the lake. They were optimistic that things would normalise soon.

In a Facebook post, the office of East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner said as the government permitted the public parks to reopen for vaccinated persons, the DFO, Social Forestry Division of East Khasi Hills opened up the Wards Lake for the public but with strict insistence on the COVID-related SOPs for all entrants. People can enjoy the beautiful gardens and serene waters of Wards Lake once again, the post reads.

“We urge everyone to take their two vaccine doses at the earliest. Please remember that the quicker all adults get vaccinated, the faster we will achieve herd immunity,” the office of the DC said.

The Lady Hydari Park remained closed. The park, which usually remains closed every Monday, is likely to reopen from Tuesday.

The cinema halls and multiplexes will also reopen from Tuesday.