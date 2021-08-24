Julius K Dorphang sentenced to 25 years in jail in POCSO case.

SHILLONG, August 24: The Special Judge of POCSO Court at Nongpoh, Febroneous Silkam Sangma today sentenced former chairman of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), Julius K Dorphang to 25 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 15 lakh.

Confirming this, Dorphang’s lawyer, Kishore Ch Gautam said that the judgment was pronounced on August 13 while the quantum of sentence was issued today. He said that he has a good case to file an appeal before the High Court.

“Along with the appeal, I will also be praying for the suspension of the sentence before the High Court,” said Gautam.

Dorphang who is a former MLA of Mawhati, has been sentenced under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for committing rape on a minor in December 15, 2016.

He has already been shifted to Nongpoh District Jail following the conviction