NTCA applauds conservation efforts in Manas Tiger Reserve

GUWAHATI, August 24: The tiger conservation efforts in the sprawling Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve (MNP&TR) have been applauded by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The NTCA is particularly appreciative of the sincere efforts put in by the field staff of the Manas Tiger Reserve (MTR) where the last census carried out early this year spotted 48 precious endangered tigers in the Park. This is a three-fold rise in the number of tigers in the park compared to the findings of the last census carried out in the MTR in 2011 when only ten tigers were spotted.

Inspector General of Forests, Project Tiger, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Dr. Amit Mallick has appreciated the stellar contribution made by frontline personnel of Manas Tiger Reserve tiger conservation.

In a letter to the Field Director, Manas Tiger Project, Amal Sarma, Mallick expressed his sincere admiration on behalf of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for the noteworthy efforts of the forest frontline force at Manas Tiger Reserve during the extraordinary times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mallick disclosed that the Manas Tiger Reserve is in the reckoning for the NTCA’s Bagh Rakshak, 2021 Award.

Extending congratulations to the entire team of Manas Tiger Reserve, Mallick said, “Your hard work and perseverance in keeping our forests and wildlife safe is indeed highly appreciated.”

It may be mentioned that Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve has bagged CA|TS (Conservation Assured Tiger Standard Accreditation Certificate) on Global Tiger Day on July 29 this year.

It has got Global Tiger Conservation Excellence Award under Category 1×2 and Conservation Excellency 2020 – jointly awarded to Royal Manas National Park, Bhutan and Manas Tiger Reserve, India. It also bagged the Hemchand Mahindra Foundation’s Wildlife Warrior Award on April 3 this year. Eight frontline staff were paid Rs. 50,000 each.

Besides, Manas was awarded the IUCN-WCPA International Ranger Award. Twelve frontline protection personnel were conferred with ‘highly commended certificates’.

(By Bijay Sankar Bora)