Protesting villagers compel Assam Police to withdraw check-gate from Umlaper village

NONGPOH, August 24: In yet another untoward incident on disputed boundary between Assam and Meghalaya, three youths hailing from Umlaper villager in Ri Bhoi District were allegedly assaulted by the Assam Police personnel posted in the village while they were returning home from Mawlasnai area.

Sources, informed that the incident occurred at around 7PM on Monday evening when a group of Assam Police personnel posted at Umlaper village tried to questions the three local youths and even assaulted them. Following the incident, angry villagers from Umlaper, Ummat and Pdengtleit tried to lay siege the police camp and also vandalised the temporary check-gate set up by the Assam Police in the village.

Mawhati MDC, Charles Marngar on receiving information about the incident, rushed to the village on Tuesday morning and then informed the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police Ri Bhoi. After some time, Ri Bhoi Additional District Magistrate, MB Tongper and Border Magistrate, Raja Brahma, Superintendent of Police, N Lamare along with the Deputy Superintendent of Police, BJ Joshi and team from the Mawlasnai Police Outpost arrived at the spot.

The timely arrival of the MDC, Magistrate and Police officials of the District as well as the Superintendent of Police from West Karbi Anglong District of Assam averted the potential breakdown of law and order in the area as villagers were very angry against the alleged harassment and highhandedness of the Assam Police towards the local residents.

During the day, a discussion was also held between both the SPs of Ri Bhoi and West Karbi Anglong following which the SP of West Karbi Anglong has accepted the demands of the local residents to withdraw the Assam Police from the village as well as removal of the check gate.

Further, on the assault of the local youths, the matter was compromised after the Assam personnel involved, has apologised and also promised to bear the medical expense to which the youths have also agreed.