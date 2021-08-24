Talks with HNLC: State BJP keen to don mediator’s role

SHILLONG, Aug 23: Days after the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) made it clear that the killing of the outfit’s former leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew has broken the thread of peace talks, the Meghalaya BJP is ready to act a mediator to bring the group to the peace table.

“I have made it clear that we are ready to pursue with the Centre to bring the HNLC to the path of negotiations. However, the HNLC should officially communicate if they would like us to act as mediator,” BJP state president, Ernest Mawrie told The Shillong Times on Monday.

He said that they are ready to approach the central leaders to examine the offer made by the HNLC.

Mawrie said that he would speak to Union DoNER Minister, Jitendra Singh to find out if the Centre would be willing to examine the feasibility of inviting the outfit for talks.

“I would raise this matter when I visit Delhi on August 26,” he said.

Earlier, Mawrie had asserted that the BJP would help the outfit if they were willing to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He had also stated that his party wanted the MDA Government to invite the outfit to the negotiation table.

Meanwhile, Mawrie said that he is expected to meet several central ministers during his visit to Delhi to discuss issues concerning the development of the state.

The BJP state president also added that he would meet the party central leadership to discuss the need to strengthen the party and to begin preparations for the 2023 Assembly elections.