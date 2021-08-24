Hek’s ouster still an enigma

SHILLONG, Aug 23: Who removed former BJP minister, AL Hek from the State Cabinet? Did Chief Minister Conrad Sangma act himself or was it someone from the State or the Central BJP leadership who wanted Hek out of the Cabinet? This is a million dollar question which the State BJP is yet to answer.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has, time and again, maintained that Hek was replaced by party MLA, Sanbor Shullai in the Cabinet based on a letter from State BJP president Ernest Mawrie who had wanted Shullai to represent BJP in the Cabinet instead of Hek.

However, Mawrie is maintaining a stoic silence on the matter and despite being queried on at least two occasions on who gave the order for Hek’s removal, he has chosen to remain silent on the matter.

When contacted on Monday with the same query, Mawrie declined to comment on the matter saying that he has been asked by the Central party leadership not to speak on the matter.

Incidentally, both Hek as well as BJP Meghalaya in-charge, M Chuba Ao have stated that the central leadership in New Delhi was not aware of any move to drop Hek from the Cabinet and his ouster has come as a surprise for them.

Ironically, top BJP national leaders and even Hek were kept in the dark even as Shullai’s swearing-in as Cabinet minister was suddenly announced by the Chief Minister.

Hek, who has been given the post of adviser to the Chief Minister, is still fuming over his unceremonious removal from the Cabinet.

Even the BJP Pynthorumkhrah Mandal has asked Mawrie to reveal the name of the person who had recommended Hek’s removal.

Mawrie, who had earlier raised his voice against the state government on matters ranging from coal illegalities to the GHADC scam, and the central bonded warehouse move, has now gone into a shell and seems to be at peace with the NPP-led MDA Government, at least for the time being.