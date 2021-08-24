Will continue as Home minister, asserts Rymbui

SHILLONG, Aug 23: Senior UDP leader Lahkmen Rymbui has said that he will continue as Home Minister as long as Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma does not take a decision on the resignation letter he had submitted on August 15.

He had sought to be relieved of his Home (Police) portfolio in view of the killing of ex-HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in an alleged fake encounter.

He said the question of reviewing his decision will arise only after the CM has taken a call on his letter.

“I have made my position very clear in that letter,” Rymbui said.

His party, the UDP has also decided to wait for Sangma’s decision.

“We respect the observation made by him on why he is yet to accept Rymbui’s resignation,” UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh said.

Sangma had on August 20 said accepting Rymbui’s resignation would send a negative message to the rest of the country about Meghalaya.

“The unfortunate incident compelled him to resign,” he had said, adding that the CM has to take the responsibility at the end of the day.