School, college reopening ball in Conrad’s court

SHILLONG, Aug 23: The Education department has decided to recommend the reopening of educational institutes in the state from September 1 to the High-Powered Committee (HPC) chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

“We took the decision to recommend the reopening of the schools and colleges during our meeting today,” Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui told reporters on Monday.

He said the modalities on the reopening of schools and colleges will be decided once the HPC approves the proposal.

According to Rymbui, classes from 9 to 12 in both the rural and urban areas have been recommended for reopening.

Only school visits will be allowed in the urban areas while normal classes will be allowed in the rural areas for classes 6 to 8, he said.

For classes 1 to 5, online classes will continue in the urban areas while there will only be school visits for the rural areas he added.