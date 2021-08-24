8 days later, snatched weapons retrieved

SHILLONG, Aug 23: The Search and Rescue Team (SRT) of the Fire and Emergency Services of Meghalaya Police on Monday recovered all the three INSAS rifles of the police which were snatched by masked men on the day of the funeral of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 15.

The unidentified persons had snatched the rifles along with a police vehicle from Umshing-Mawkynroh outpost. Brandishing a gun, they drove the vehicle for a while before setting it afire at Jaiaw Pdeng main road the same day.

The incident was a reflection of the public anger over the alleged “fake encounter” killing of Thangkhiew by the police at his residence in the wee hours of August 13.

The 11-member SRT team was rushed to Wahumkhrah below Umpohliew Bridge, Jaiaw on Monday morning to search for the weapons after an anonymous letter, sent to a media house two days ago, had claimed the rifles were tossed into Wahumkhrah.

After a search of more than an hour, the SRT team recovered the rifles.

The SRT team in-charge, G Muktan said the personnel had carried out the search from downstream as suggested by the police.

“We recovered the arms after coming around 40 meters upwards. We used a rope for anchoring and it was mainly a physical search,” Muktan said.

Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui said the appeal made by the traditional heads and various organisations led to the recovery.

The traditional heads heaved a sigh of relief that the weapons have finally been retrieved by the police.

“At first, we were not sure if we should believe the letter’s content. But now it appears that there are still honest people in our state,” SB Kharbangar, Rangbah Shnong of Jaiaw Laitdom, said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Inspector General of Police (A) GK Iangrai said Meghalaya Police expressed their sincere gratitude to the Rangbah Shnong of Mawlai Town Dorbar for its continuous support and to the youth who had taken the initiative to inform the police through the anonymous letter.

Do away with peace committee: MTD

The Mawlai Town Dorbar (MTD) has asked the state government to do away with the peace committee formed after the law-and-order breakdown in the city, arguing that peace and harmony has returned in Mawlai area.

Talking to The Shillong Times on Monday, MTD president SD Khongwir said they had made this suggestion during their recent meeting with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong.

According to him, the Rangbah Shnong of Mawlai area have endorsed the need for redeployment of police personnel in the area, especially personnel from the traffic branch.

Khongwir also said that they had convened a meeting with the Ka Sur U Nong Mawlai (voice of people of Mawlai) to deliberate on the prevailing situation in the area. “It was very encouraging to see them come up with constructive suggestions,” he added. The MTD president further said that the meeting suggested the need to form the Seng Longkmie Mawlai Pyllun, a conglomeration of women organisations from various localities of Mawlai.

“We recognized the role and contribution of women for the betterment of the locality. The president, vice president and general secretary of the SLMP will be ex-officio members of the MTD,” Khongwir added.

Meanwhile, Opposition Chief Whip and Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie held a meeting with different NGOs of Mawlai including Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai on Monday and urged them to uphold peace and tranquility in the constituency.

Speaking to media persons, Sawkmie said that the various organisations have welcomed the decision of the state government to order a judicial probe into the “fake encounter killing” of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew. In addition, they were also satisfied with the government’s decision to remove the CRPF camps from Mawlai.

“However, our demand for suspension of the officers involved in the encounter still stands. They have to be suspended to facilitate a free and fair probe,” Sawkmie said, adding that if the inquiry does not find any wrongdoing on their part, the officers would be reinstated.