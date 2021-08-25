Bagan advance to AFC knock-outs

Male (MALDIVES), Aug 24: ATK Mohun Bagan qualified for the inter-zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup after a 1-1 draw in its Group D match against Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male on Tuesday.

Bashundhara Kings managed to draw first blood around the half-hour mark after Brazilian midfielder Jonathan Fernandes found the back of the net before Mohun Bagan equalised just past the hour mark off Australian forward David Williams.

The Kings were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time of the first half after Sushanto Tripura was sent off following a red card.

ATKMB started off shakily against one of Bangladesh’s strongest clubs. The Kings needed a win to qualify while ATKMB only needed a draw to advance.

Both sides had their chances in the early stages of the match. It was Fernandes, though, that put the Kings in the lead in the 28th minute, firing one from the edge of the box to beat goalkeeper Amrinder Singh. Mohun Bagan looked for the counters but were unable to capitalise on any of the opportunities.

However, the equaliser came in the 62nd minute with the Kings following a defensive approach with only 10 men. Liston Colaco moved up the flanks and set up Williams with a calculated cross. The Australian forward had no problem in placing the ball home.

Mohun Bagan will now face the winner of the Central Zone final, scheduled on Wednesday between Uzbekistan’s FC Nasaf and Ahal FC from Turkmenistan. The inter-zonal semifinal will be played on September 22 and will be hosted by the winning side of the central zone final. (Agencies)