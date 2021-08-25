Valverde extends stay with Madrid until 2027

Madrid, Aug 24: Real Madrid CF and Federico Valverde on Tuesday reached an agreement regarding the extension of the player’s contract in a deal that ties him to the club for the next six seasons, until June 2027.

Valverde’s contract extension at Real Madrid includes a 1 billion Euro release clause, as per Goal.com.

Notably, Fede was already tied to Los Blancos until 2025 but now he has agreed to renew that agreement by an extra two years.

The Uruguayan put pen to paper on his new contract at Real Madrid City, where he was joined by club president Florentino Perez.

After signing the contract, Valverde was presented with a shirt featuring his name and the number 2027 on the reverse. (ANI)