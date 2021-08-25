GH groups urge CM, CEM to oppose inclusion of ‘unrepresented tribes’ in Sixth schedule

TURA, August 25: Prominent groups from Garo Hills including the GSU, AYWO, FKJGP, ADE and FAF on Wednesday raised concern over the centre’s proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule to include the term ‘unrepresented tribes’ and cautioned that the move would have far reaching negative impact on the peaceful co-existence of the different tribes in Garo Hills.

In a statement issued here, the combined groups termed the move as merely a ‘strategic clandestine tinkering of the Indian Constitution’ by the BJP Government at the centre for vote bank politics and garner support from other tribes of Garo Hills like the Koch, Boro, Hajong etc. Stating that it was privy to knowledge that the final meeting on the issue of amendment of the 6th Schedule is to be held soon with directions already having been given to the State Government and the ADC to submit their final take on the matter, the groups urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and the GHADC CEM to vehemently reject the proposal or face widespread agitation if they relent.

“The polarisation of the targeted Hindu tribes of Garo Hills will have far reaching negative impact in the region as the danger was the illegal Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants. But if the peaceful co-existence of tribals is disturbed due to political meddling without knowing the relations between the different tribes, Garo Hills is bound to face interesting times of violence amongst tribals themselves. The politics of the BJP in Garo Hills or North East is simply to extend their vote Bank politics and ensure its long time political survival,” the organizations alleged.

Quoting the proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule ” Section 3, (a) in paragraph 2, (i)in sub-paragraph (1) where it stated “The governor will nominate six members of whom at least two shall be women and at least four shall be nominated from the unrepresented tribes”, the organizations said, “This particular issue was discussed many times in various meetings with the State Govt and with the official from the Home Ministry where the Civil Societies and NGOs of Meghalaya under the umbrella of MITCRM objected it again and again. This issue was raised with the contention that there is no law to debar the Koch, Hajong and Rabha from participating and contesting in the GHADC which means they have equal rights under the 6th Schedule”.

Pointing out that the trend in each GHADC election was that at least two candidates from either Koch, Rabha or Hajong are elected, the organizations said that simply nominating 4 from the same tribes is unfair.

“If they want nomination as unrepresented tribes, then they must not contest in the GHADC elections. On one hand, they are represented tribes because they have MDCs in the GHADC and representation even in the Assembly, and on the other, they claim themselves as unrepresented tribes. How is this contradictory logic and reasoning possible?” They said.