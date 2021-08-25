Facilitation Centre opened at Garo Hills Railway Station

TURA, August 25: A facilitation centre has been opened at Mendipathar Railway Station, the only train station of Garo Hills, which will keep a record of the flow of travellers and public and thereby aid the government in keeping a vigil on the entry of people from outside the region.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on today inaugurated the Mendipathar Facilitation Centre at Mendipathar Railway Station in North Garo Hills in the company of local legislator and Deputy Speaker of state assembly, Timothy D Shira.

The Chief Minister addressed the gathering and informed that the facilitation centre will keep record of visitors to the region.

“This facilitation centre will enable the district administration to effectively monitor flow of visitors from outside the region,” said Conrad K Sangma.

Praising the establishment of the railways in Mendipathar, the Chief minister termed it a boon for the people of the region as this will continue to facilitate movement of people from the region to the adjoining State of Assam.

“It has helped people from North Garo Hills gain quick and easy access to Guwahati. This rail head has facilitated market accessibility and proved to be a boon for the farming community,” reminded Conrad Sangma.

Reminding the people of Garo Hills about the upcoming Mendipathar industrial area, the largest food park in the state, the chief minister mentioned that since the railway head is already here in Mendipathar, the State Govt is setting up the ₹100 cr food park in Mendipathar.

“The biggest feed mill of Northeast is also being set up at Mendipathar because of the existence of the railway line over here,” announced Conrad Sangma.

According to the chief minister, Mendipathar has become the preferred destination for investment because it has all the necessary infrastructure and the facilities, particularly the rail connectivity.