CLP to discuss situation in city, plan agenda for autumn session

SHILLONG, Aug 24: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will meet on Wednesday to discuss the prevailing law-and-order situation in the state, particularly the capital city.

When contacted, a senior Congress leader said that the CLP will also discuss and list the issues to be raised by the party in the upcoming autumn session of the Assembly.

Asked if the party had sent the letters to the various allies of the MDA, the Congress leader said CLP leader, Mukul Sangma has been authorised to send the letters.

According to the senior leader, Dr Sangma will also brief the CLP on whether the letters have been dispatched to the regional political parties.

Earlier, the CLP leader had stated that the party will write to the regional allies supporting the MDA government on the need to form a new dispensation in order to save the state.

While some of the allies have already rejected the Congress proposal, the HSPDP has decided to wait for the letter before taking a call.