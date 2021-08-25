Peace must prevail: Paul

SHILLONG, Aug 24: United Democratic Party (UDP) working president, Paul Lyngdoh on Tuesday said the state government should continue to engage with the civil society organisations and the Dorbar of Mawlai to ensure that peace prevails.

“In a situation like this, the government should continue to engage with the civil society because this is an unresolved matter. We have to be cautious that we don’t allow peace, which has returned but is still fragile, to be broken in any manner,” Lyngdoh said.

He was replying to a query on the prevailing situation after the Rangbah Shnong (headmen), youth and social organisations of Mawlai declined the state government’s request to be a part of the Peace Committee.

“I think there is a concrete reason behind the durbars refusing the peace committee offer. They have also said that peace is back and there is no need for a peace committee,” he said.

Lyngdoh said despite the failure, the government should keep engaging itself with the civil societies, especially the Durbars of Mawlai, to ensure that there is permanent peace in the area and justice is done to all concerned.