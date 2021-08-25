Mawlai groups to protest today

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 24: With the seven-day deadline issued by Mawlai-based organisations to the state government to suspend the police officials involved in the encounter of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew ending on Wednesday, the Ka Sur U Nong Mawlai (the voice of Mawlai people) has decided to hold a protest on Wednesday.
HYC Mawlai Circle president, Donboklang Kharlyngoh said that they will wait for a response from the government till Wednesday afternoon after which they will burn effigies of people in the government include top police officials in Mawlai area at 4 pm.
“The burning of the effigies would be a symbolic protest. We are going to intensify our agitation to pressurise the government to suspend the two police officials,” Kharlyngdoh warned.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.