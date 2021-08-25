Mawlai groups to protest today

SHILLONG, Aug 24: With the seven-day deadline issued by Mawlai-based organisations to the state government to suspend the police officials involved in the encounter of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew ending on Wednesday, the Ka Sur U Nong Mawlai (the voice of Mawlai people) has decided to hold a protest on Wednesday.

HYC Mawlai Circle president, Donboklang Kharlyngoh said that they will wait for a response from the government till Wednesday afternoon after which they will burn effigies of people in the government include top police officials in Mawlai area at 4 pm.

“The burning of the effigies would be a symbolic protest. We are going to intensify our agitation to pressurise the government to suspend the two police officials,” Kharlyngdoh warned.