Aradongga Unit of ADE formed

TURA, August 26: With an aim to carry out development programmes and work for the welfare of the people of the region, the Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE), Apex Committee has constituted its Aradongga Regional Unit in West Khasi Hills and appointed several leaders to lead the new unit.

The leaders appointed by the Apex Committee to lead its new unit include Nikseng K Marak as President, Himan Marak as Vice President, Aneng J Marak as General Secretary, Chegan J Sangma as Assistant General Secretary, Equil J Sangma as Chief Organizing Secretary, Garner K Marak as Finance Secretary, Tamerush J Sangma as Publicity Secretary, Amu M Marak as Sports and Cultural Secretary, Silbestar A Sangma as Environment Secretary, Tereng J Sangma as Education Secretary, Sengsan Marak as Public Grievances Secretary and Brilliant Sangma as Adviser besides 22 other executive members.