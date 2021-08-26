‘All vaccines used in state genuine’

TURA, August 26: After the discovery of fake vaccines was reported in various media houses, the Department of Health and Family Welfare on behalf of the Meghalaya Government has refuted its presence in the state stating that it has a stringent and strict protocol for transferring vaccines using the Cold Chain System.

According to Ramkumar S, the Mission Director of the National Health Mission, all vaccines including Covid vaccines are procured either from the authorized vaccine stores or directly from the manufacturers and they are brought to the state vaccine store accompanied by designated and authorized personnel. These are then distributed to the Cold Chain Points and eventually to session sites in all the districts. These are simultaneously tracked by the eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network) system which can monitor these vaccines in real time. The system gives up-to-date information on the unique batch number and their usage status, the clarification added.

“We assure the people that all vaccines available in Meghalaya are genuine and effective and they should not have any doubts or apprehension. It is advised that the people take the vaccine at any government Covid Vaccination Centre or designate Private Hospitals,” the clarification said.

Citizens were also advised to log in to www.cowin.gov.in to find out about the session sites near them or walk in to any public health facility and get vaccinated for free. The clarification also cautioned the people not to engage in such rumours and fake news.