Leaking sewage pipe causing inconvenience to residents

TURA, August 26: The A’chik Association for Protection of the Environment (AAPE) has urged the authorities of the Tura Civil Hospital to fix the leaking sewage pipe located on the road leading to Rongka Chiring locality.

According to the association, due to a crack on one of the pipelines connected to a sewage tank located on the hospital compound, liquid waste is seeping out and foul smell emanating at the site, causing grave inconvenience to passers-by and those residing below.

“The foul smell emanating from the damage pipe is unbearable to both pedestrians and the residents of Rongka Chiring locality. We urge the concerned authority to immediately look into the matter and fix the broken pipe at the earliest,” Lawrence Sangma, the Joint Secretary of the association said.