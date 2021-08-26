News Capsule

Dikshant Parade

The North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) will hold a Dikshant Parade (Passing out Parade) of the 48th Batch Basic Course trainees at the academy campus in Umsaw village, Ri Bhoi, on Friday. The proceedings will start at 9 am and will continue till 11.30 am. The 48th Basic Course comprises 61 officers including 26 Deputy Superintendents of Police and 35 Sub-Inspectors from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura and Meghalaya Home Guards & Civil Defence. The training had commenced on September 14, 2020.

Restrictions

The Ri Bhoi District Magistrate has prohibited plying of overladen vehicles from Mawmaram-Mawmih- Ladumsaw-Byrwa to Sumer, and from Patharkhmah to Umling/20th Mile through the Lailad Bridge after taking into account the damage on road pavements, collapsing of several culverts and retaining wall, and jeopardising of the structural stability of the Lailad Bridge. The district magistrate has also prohibited plying of overloaded vehicles over the Umsiang Bridge for the safety of the road users as well as the bridge and road pavement.