Mixed reactions to school reopening bid

SHILLONG, Aug 25: The Education department’s recommendation to the state government to reopen the educational institutes from September 1 has evoked mixed reactions.

According to Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, the recommendation is for reopening schools from classes 9-12 in both urban and rural areas. A set of recommendations will be submitted to the High-Powered Committee (HPC), which is chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

A section of parents stand opposed to the reopening of schools since the students, aged below 18 years, are yet to be vaccinated.

Others cautioned against reopening at this juncture as there are fears about a possible third wave of the pandemic.

However, another section of people welcomed the government’s move. They felt it is an appropriate time to reopen the educational institutes since the COVID situation has ebbed.

Some stakeholders suggested that classes from 9-12 should reopen now. They said the elementary schools can reopen later.

Most parents are concerned about the safety of their children. They want teachers and other stakeholders in schools and colleges to be vaccinated.

Additional Chief Secretary, Education, DP Wahlang said according to the preliminary data of college teachers, at least 72% of them have been vaccinated with at least one shot.

As far as the vaccination of school teachers is concerned, the department is collecting the data, he said.

The modalities on the reopening of schools and colleges will be decided once the HPC approves the proposal. Currently, online classes have continued in the state as elsewhere.