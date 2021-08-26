Move no-trust motion: Cong to NPP allies

SHILLONG, Aug 25: Congress leader Mukul Sangma has asked the allies of National People’s Party (NPP) supporting the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government to move a no-trust motion against the government in the autumn session of the Assembly beginning on September 10.

After attending a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Wednesday, he told media persons many people have told the party that the NPP allies should move a no-confidence motion against the government.

He said it is up to the parties to decide whether or not to move the motion but “if anybody moves it, we will be there.”

Taking note of the government’s failure on the law and order front against the backdrop of some subversive activities and the violence that broke out in Shillong following the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew by the police in an alleged “fake encounter”, the Congress had last week made an appeal to the NPP allies for the formation of an alternative government.

The party was also supposed to write a letter to them for the formation of a new dispensation.

Sangma said the letter would be sent to the parties when the time is ripe. However, as it appears now, most of the parties are not keen on aligning with the Congress.

Sangma said the people in the state have seen how the NPP allies responded. He said they expressed helplessness citing the small number of MLAs that they have.

“They should sit and see if they can trust one another. They should consider the interest of the state, take cognisance of the things that are happening and do justice to their responsibilities in the larger good of the people,” Sangma insisted.

Last year, the Congress had moved a no-confidence motion against the government but it was defeated by a voice vote.